AMN

Thunderstorm and rain was recorded in some parts of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours. The maximum 19 mm rainfall was recorded at Suratgarh in Sri Ganganagar.

The thunderstorms is likely to continue today in some parts of Bikaner, Ajmer, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions.

Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu and Jhunjhunu districts also have partly cloudy sky and thunderstorm later part of the day.