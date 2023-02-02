Railways revenue earnings in passenger segment goes up by 73%

AMN

Railways have registered an increase of 73 per cent in revenue earnings of the passenger segment. The total earnings in the passenger segment from April to January 2023 are 54,733 crore rupees in comparison to around 31,000 crore rupees last year. Railways Ministry said, the total approximate number of passengers booked during the same period is 6,590 lakhs as compared to 6,181 lakhs during the same period last year.

The Ministry said, the revenue generated from the unreserved passenger segment is over 11,788 crore rupees as compared to 2,555 crore rupees last year, showing an increase of 361 per cent.