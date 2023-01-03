FreeCurrencyRates.com

Railways registers 71% increase in earnings in passenger segment

AMN / NEW DELHI

Indian Railways has registered an increase of 71 percent in total approximate earnings in passenger segment. Its revenue has increased from April to December 2022 to 48 thousand 913 crore rupees from 28 thousand 569 crore rupees during the same period the previous year.

The revenue generated from reserved passenger segment during the period 1st April to 31st December 2022 is 38 thousand 483 crores rupees as compared to 26 thousand 400 Crores during the same period previous year, showing an increase of 46 percent.

The revenue generated from unreserved passenger segment during the period 1st April to 31st December 2022 is 10 thousand 430 crores rupees as compared to two thousand 169 crores during the same period previous year, showing an increase of 381 percent.

