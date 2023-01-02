FreeCurrencyRates.com

Railways register growth both in Passenger and Freight segments

Vinit Wahi

The last nine months of 2022 have seen Railways increase growth both in terms of passenger and freight segments. The total approximate earnings in passenger segment for Indian Railways on originating basis during April to December 2022 has been Rs. 48913 crore, registering an increase of 71 per cent in comparison to Rs. 28569 crore achieved during the same period last year.

In reserved passenger segment, the total approximate numbers of passengers booked during the period 1st April to 31st December 2022 is 59.61 crore as compared to 56.05 crore during the same period last year, showing an increase of 6%. The revenue generated from reserved passenger segment during the period 1st April to 31st December 2022 is 38483 crores as compared to 26400 crores during the same period last year, showing an increase of 46 %.

In unreserved passenger segment, the total approximate numbers of passengers booked during the period 1st April to 31st December 2022 is 40197 lakhs as compared to 16968 lakhs during the same period last year, showing an increase of 137%. The revenue generated from Unreserved passenger segment during the period 1st April to 31st December 2022 is Rs 10430 crores as compared to Rs 2169 crores during the same period last year, showing an increase of 381%.

Also, on cumulative basis from April – December 22, freight loading of 1109.38 MT achieved against last year loading of 1029.96 MT, an improvement of 8% over last year loading. Railways have earned Rs 120478 crore against Rs 104040 crore over last year which is an improvement of 16% as compared to the same period of last year.

