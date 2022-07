AMN

Railways has recorded best-ever monthly freight loading of over 125 million tonnes in June this year. The incremental loading has been a growth of 11.28 percent over the same period in 2021.

Railway Ministry said, this growth has been fuelled by incremental loading of over 13 million tonnes in Coal, followed by Cement and Food grains.

The cumulative freight loading in the first quarter of this financial year has been over 379 million tonnes as against 339 million tonnes achieved in 2021-22.