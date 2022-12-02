Railways earnings increase by 76% in passenger segment

BY A R DAS

Earnings of Indian Railways has increased 76 per cent in passenger segment during April to November this year.

During these months, Railways has earned more than 43 thousand crore rupees in comparison to 24 thousand 631 crore rupees revenues achieved during the same period in the last year.

Railways has generated revenue worth of 34 thousand 303 crore rupees in the last eight months in the reserved passenger segment. It has registered the growth of 50 per cent in comparison to corresponding period of last year.

During the period, Railways has registered revenue growth of 422 per cent in unreserved passenger segment. Railways has generated revenue worth of more than nine thousand crore rupees during April to November this year.