Railways deliver over 2960 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen across country

Railways is continuing its journey of bringing relief by delivering liquid medical oxygen to various states across the country.

The Government today said that Railways has so far delivered more than two thousand 960 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen to various states across the country. The Railway Ministry said, 47 Oxygen Expresses have already completed their journey. The Ministry said, presently 18 tankers are on the run with more than 260 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen which are expected to arrive in Maharashtra, Haryana and Delhi.

The Ministry said, so far, Railways has delivered 174 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen to Maharashtra, 729 tonnes to Uttar Pradesh, 249 tonnes to Madhya pradesh, one thousand 334 tonnes to Delhi, 305 tonnes to Haryana and 123 tonnes to Telengana.