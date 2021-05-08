Covid positive report not mandatory for hospitalisation: Health Ministry
Bangladesh records lowest COVID 19 daily death toll since March 29
SC sets up 12 member task force to streamline oxygen allocation across India
India welcomes US for relaxing norms of TRIPS agreement
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 May 2021 05:37:30      انڈین آواز

Railways deliver nearly 3400 tonnes of LMO across country

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Railways has delivered nearly three thousand 400 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen to various states across the country. Railway Ministry said, 54 Oxygen Expresses have already completed their journey so far. It said, Railways is continuing its journey of bringing relief by delivering Oxygen to various states. Presently 26 tankers are on the run with 417 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen which are expected to arrive in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi.

The Ministry said, Railways has so far delivered 230 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen to Maharashtra, 968 tonnes to Uttar Pradesh, 249 tonnes to Madhya pradesh, one thousand 427 tonnes to Delhi, 355 tonnes to Haryana, 123 tonnes to Telangana and 40 tonnes in Rajasthan.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Hockey India mourns the deaths of Kaushik and Ravinder Pal Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Saturday turned out to be a black day for Indian Hockey as the sport lost two ...

Indian wrestler Seema Bisla qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

AMN Indian wrestler Seema Bisla has secured a Tokyo Olympics berth in women's 50kg after reaching the final ...

خبرنامہ

جمعیت علماءبہار کے صدر و مدرسہ قاسمیہ اسلامیہ گیا کے مہتمم قاری معین الدین قاسمی کا انتقال ﻿

پٹنہ : جمعیت علماءبہار کے صدر و جامعہ قاسمیہ گیا کے مہتمم اکا ...

ہندوستان میں ایک دن میں کورونا کے دو لاکھ سے زائد نئے کیسز، تین لاکھ پہنچنے کا خدشہ

نئی دہلی ملک میں کورونا وائرس کی وبا پوری شدت کے ساتھ جاری ہ ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

Devastating impact of the pandemic on media, deplorable situation in India

Geneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on the media, the Switzerland based media ri ...

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz