Political activities get momentum in election bound States, UT
Rahul Gandhi slams Government over fuel price hike, privatisation
Development of India incomplete without development of tribals, Dalits: President Kovind
NIA arrests Police Inspector, Sachin Waze in connection with explosives laden vehicle found near Mukesh Ambani’s house
At least 5 killed, two Chinese factories set on fire in Myanmar
15 Mar 2021

Railway Parcel Management System undergoes total transformation

The computerization of parcel management system is being extended from 84 locations to additional 143 locations in phase-II and 523 locations in phase –III

Move to benefit ordinary public and business alike

Provision of 120 days advance booking of parcel space has been enabled in PMS

Now Barcoding on each consignment for tracking of parcel


WEB DESK

Indian Railways’ parcel services are geared towards providing transportation for small consignments, over a vast network of stations. Small businesses and traders (especially in smaller cities and towns) have been using these services for transportation of their merchandise, etc, from bigger cities and production centres to the place of their business in a fast, reliable and cheap manner. Common man also uses these services for transportation of house-hold goods, furniture, two-wheelers, etc – for which parcel services are the only convenient mode of transportation.

The charging of Parcels is only on the basis of weight and volume, and not on the basis of type of commodity.

Modernization of Parcel Management System:

The computerization of parcel management system is being extended from 84 locations to additional 143 locations in phase-II and 523 locations in phase –III. This will bring following enhanced features in parcel system:

  • Enhanced user friendly interface for public website of Parcel Management System on www.parcel.indianrail.gov.in.
  • Provision of 120 days advance booking of parcel space has been enabled in PMS.
  • Showing availability of parcel space on the online e-forwarding note module on PMS website.
  • Generation of forwarding note online by registered customers with fare estimate.
  • Booking of parcel/luggage at parcel office at stations through computerized counters and automatic capturing of weight through electronic weighment of consignment.
  • Barcoding on each consignment for tracking of parcel o Status updation of packages through GPRS network transmission of data from hand held mobile devices through scanning of barcodes.
  • SMS to customers (sender and receiver) at each stage from parcel booking, loading, unloading to delivery on registered mobile given at the time of booking.
  • Tracking of packages through parcel website www.parcel.indianrail.gov.in o Mobile application on Android platform for customers o New Android based application to enable feeding of Loading/ unloading and revenue data from non-PMS stations dealing with parcel traffic.
  • FSLA (Freight System Ledger Accounting) module for online preparation of manifest for registered newspaper and magazine.
  • Lease module for long term/ short term parcel lease holders for preparation of online manifest and registration of lease holders
  • Online GSTN verification of the sender through GSTN portal at the time of booking.

In order to undertake further modernization/revamp of Parcel Management System, as per the directions of Railway Board, M/s QCI has been engaged to study the system and to suggest further improvements based on the customer feedback and the latest trends in this sector. PIB

SPORTS

Golf; Jahanvi leads the field younger sister Hitaashee, is her close rival in 5th leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Gurugram, 11 March : Jahanvi Bakshi carded shot 3-under 69 in her second round and with a ...

Boxing; Vijender to feature on pay per view for the first time

Harpal Singh Bedi    New Delhi,  11 March : Indian boxing's poster boy Vijender Singh  is ...

خبرنامہ

وزیراعظم نے بھارت کو بنگلہ دیش سے ملانے والے میتری سیتو کا افتتاح کیا

وزیر اعظم نریندرمودی نے ویڈیو کانفرنسنگ کے ذریعے بھارت اور ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے گیارہ جلدوں پر مشتمل، شریمد بھاگوت گیتا نسخے کا اجرا کیا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج نئی دلی کے لوک کلیان مارگ پر ...

ہندوستان کو’آتم نربھر بھارت‘ نہیں بلکہ غیر ملکی سرمایہ کی ضرورت ہے

مہیر شرما گزشتہ ایک سال کے دوران اگر کسی بات نے گھریلو اور غ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

The Indian Awaaz