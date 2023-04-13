Railway distributes 2,532 appointment letters to candidates in Maharashtra

AMN / WEB DESK

In Maharashtra, the Central Railway distributed a total of 2,532 appointment letters to candidates at different events organized in Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur. A total of 370 candidates were given appointment letters in the employment fair organized by South Central Railway at Nanded.

Union Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane with other dignitaries distributed 200 appointment letters at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. On this occasion, Narayan Rane appealed to every citizen of the country to contribute to make India self-reliant.

Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad distributed appointment letters to 210 candidates selected for Central Government at Ajani in Nagpur.

Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Kapil Moreshwar Patil gave appointment letters to 370 candidates from Railway Department and Postal Department in Nanded.