इंडियन आवाज़     13 Apr 2023 09:42:51      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Railway distributes 2,532 appointment letters to candidates in Maharashtra

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The Central Railway distributed a total of 2,532 appointment letters to candidates at different events organized in Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur. A total of 370 candidates were given appointment letters in the employment fair organized by South Central Railway at Nanded.

Union Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane with other dignitaries distributed 200 appointment letters at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. On this occasion, Narayan Rane appealed to every citizen of the country to contribute to make India self-reliant.

Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad distributed appointment letters to 210 candidates selected for Central Government at Ajani in Nagpur.

Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Kapil Moreshwar Patil gave appointment letters to 370 candidates from Railway Department and Postal Department in Nanded.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

آل انڈیامسلم پرسنل لاء بورڈ کے صدر مولانامحمدرابع حسنی ندوی صاحب کاانتقال

آل انڈیامسلم پرسنل لاء بورڈ کے صدر اور دارالعلوم ندوۃ العلم ...

اسرائیل نے ماہ رمضان میں غیر مسلموں کا مسجد اقصیٰ میں داخلہ روک دیا

FILE PHOTO  ویب ڈیسک —  اسرائیل نے منگل کے روز کشیدہ صورت حا ل ...

شعبہ اسلامک اسٹڈیز میں بزم طلبہ کی جانب سے افطار پارٹی کا اہتمام

رمضان المبارک عالم انسانیت کے لیے باعثِ رحمت:پروفیسر اقتدار ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

Jamaat Welcomes SC verdict revoking ban on Media One ….

Staff Reporter / New Delhi Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court of India whic ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India’s strategy against COVID-19 more effective than any other country: Dr Jitendra Singh

Staff Reporter Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has said that India's strategy agai ...

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

@Powered By: Logicsart