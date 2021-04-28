2 lakh 19 thousand patients recover in last 24 hours
“Will Stop Counting Of Votes…”: Madras High Court slams Election Commission
EC ‘most responsible’ for Covid-19 surge, officials should be booked for murder: Madras HC
Germany, EU, US ready to help for India amid deadly COVID wave
PM Modi interacts with Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga
28 Apr 2021

Railway Deploys 2670 Covid Care Beds at 9 Railway Stations

The Ministry of Railways is swiftly meeting the State Governments’ demand for the facility of Covid Care coaches during the current raging second spell of the Covid pandemic with its fleet of 4000 coaches (retrofitted as isolation units) with a capacity of 64000 beds. As per currently available data, these facilities are seeing a steady intake registering a cumulative admission of 81 Covid patients and their subsequent discharge of 22 patients. None of the facilities have registered any casualties.

The updated position of the utility of these coaches positioned at the nine major stations in the States of Delhi, UP, MP and Maharashtra are as follows:

In Delhi, the Railway has catered to the full demand of State Governments’ demand for 75 Covid Care coaches with a capacity of 1200 beds. 50 coaches are positioned at Shakurbasti and 25 coaches at AnandVihar stations. Presently, 5 patients were admitted at Shakurbasti and one patient discharged. In the first Covid wave last year (2020), 857 patients were admitted and discharged at Shakurbasti facility.

In Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), the Railway has deployed 20 Isolation Coaches with a capacity of 292 beds. 3 patients were admitted and are presently utilising the facility.

In Nandrubar (Maharashtra), 24 Isolation Coaches with a capacity of 292 beds have been deployed. This facility has registered 73 admissions till date. Of the 55 patients’ admissions in the current Covid spell, 7 patients have been discharged. 4 new admissions were recorded during the day (26.4.2021). The Unit has 326 beds still available for Covid patients.

In UP, though coaches have not yet been requisitioned by State Govt, 10 coaches each are placed at Faizabad, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Bareli&Nazibabad totalling to a capacity of 800 beds (50 coaches).

SPORTS

Boxing; Asian Championships shifted to Dubai, to be held from May21-June 1

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The Asian Boxing Championship scheduled to be held in New Delhi next month wi ...

Sachin wins, India finishes with 11 medals including 8-gold at Youth World Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh BediNew Delhi, 24 April: Young pugilist Sachin came up with a flawless performance to win th ...

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان میں ایک دن میں کورونا کے دو لاکھ سے زائد نئے کیسز، تین لاکھ پہنچنے کا خدشہ

نئی دہلی ملک میں کورونا وائرس کی وبا پوری شدت کے ساتھ جاری ہ ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

