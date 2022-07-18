FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Jul 2022 10:17:11      انڈین آواز

Railway Board Chairman inaugurates Iconic Week Celebrations of ‘Azadi Ki Rail Gadi aur Stations’

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / NEW DELHI

Railway Board Chairman Vinay Kumar Tripathi inaugurated the Iconic Week Celebrations of the ‘Azadi Ki Rail Gadi aur Stations’ today in Delhi. Highlighting the importance of 75 identified stations and 27 trains in the freedom struggle, Indian Railways will organize week-long celebrations till 23rd July.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Tripathi said that as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the event ‘Azadi Ki Rail Gadi aur Stations’ will be held during this week, under the overall spirit of Jan Bhagidari and Jan Andolan. He said it will showcase the convergence of the values and glories of the freedom struggle of the past with the aspirations and dreams of a young, new and iconic India.

75 Railway Stations have been identified as Freedom Stations and 27 Trains for Spot Lighting. In all these 75 Stations across 24 states, events such as Nukkad Natak in local language, light and sound shows and display of video films and patriotic songs would be held.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Narinder Batra resigns from IOA, FIH and IOC as CBI files corruption cases against him

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi As CBI filed corruption cases against him ,Narinder Batra on Monday formally ...

ODI: India beat England by 5 wickets, clinch series 2-1

AMN Cricket, a blistering century by Rishabh Pant with Hardik Pandya's fifty guided team India to a five-wi ...

 PGTI announces strong line-up of events with 11-crore prize money 

H S BEDI New Delhi,17 July : TATA Steel PGTI has announced a strong line-up of 14 events between Augu ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart