Railway Board Chairman inaugurates Iconic Week Celebrations of ‘Azadi Ki Rail Gadi aur Stations’

AMN / NEW DELHI

Railway Board Chairman Vinay Kumar Tripathi inaugurated the Iconic Week Celebrations of the ‘Azadi Ki Rail Gadi aur Stations’ today in Delhi. Highlighting the importance of 75 identified stations and 27 trains in the freedom struggle, Indian Railways will organize week-long celebrations till 23rd July.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Tripathi said that as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the event ‘Azadi Ki Rail Gadi aur Stations’ will be held during this week, under the overall spirit of Jan Bhagidari and Jan Andolan. He said it will showcase the convergence of the values and glories of the freedom struggle of the past with the aspirations and dreams of a young, new and iconic India.

75 Railway Stations have been identified as Freedom Stations and 27 Trains for Spot Lighting. In all these 75 Stations across 24 states, events such as Nukkad Natak in local language, light and sound shows and display of video films and patriotic songs would be held.