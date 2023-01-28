इंडियन आवाज़     28 Jan 2023 03:55:07      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Rahul Gandhi visits Pulwama, pays homage to bravehearts of terror attack

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Forty jawans lost their lives in the Pulwama attack on February 14 in 2019 when terrorists in Kashmir attacked a CRPF convoy.

Image

AMN / PULWAMA, KAHSMIR

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today paid homage to Braveheart of the Pulwama terror attack. During his on going Bharat Jodo Yatra Rahul stopped at the spot where the Pulwama Terror Attack took place in 2019 and paid homage to the soldiers who martyred there.

Forty jawans lost their lives in the Pulwama attack on February 14 in 2019 when terrorists in Kashmir attacked a CRPF convoy. Congress resumed its yatra from Awantipora on Saturday and was joined by People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

پلوامہ میں راہول گاندھی نے دہشت گردانہ حملے کے بہادروں کو خراج عقیدت پیش کیا۔

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی ہفتہ کو بھارت جوڑو یاترا کے دوران پ ...

 یومِ جمہوریہ روایتی حب الوطنی کے جذبے کے ساتھ منایا گیا

ملک آج اپنا 74 واں یوم جمہوریہ منایا گیا۔ بڑی تقریب نئی دلی می ...

صدرِ جمہوریۂ ہند دروپدی مرمو کا 74 ویں یومِ جمہوریہ سے قبل قوم کے نام خطاب

PRESIDENT OF INDIA SMT. DROUPADI MURMU ADDRESS TO THE NATION ON THE EVE OF THE 74TH REPUBLIC DAY پیارے ...

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

India-Egypt sign MoU to facilitate content exchange between official media outlets

Staff Reporter India and Egypt today signed an MoU to facilitate content exchange, capacity building, and C ...

Govt cautions TV channels not to broadcast disturbing images of deaths and accidents

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has cautioned all television channels ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

@Powered By: Logicsart