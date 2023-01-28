Rahul Gandhi visits Pulwama, pays homage to bravehearts of terror attack

Forty jawans lost their lives in the Pulwama attack on February 14 in 2019 when terrorists in Kashmir attacked a CRPF convoy.

AMN / PULWAMA, KAHSMIR

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today paid homage to Braveheart of the Pulwama terror attack. During his on going Bharat Jodo Yatra Rahul stopped at the spot where the Pulwama Terror Attack took place in 2019 and paid homage to the soldiers who martyred there.

Forty jawans lost their lives in the Pulwama attack on February 14 in 2019 when terrorists in Kashmir attacked a CRPF convoy. Congress resumed its yatra from Awantipora on Saturday and was joined by People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.