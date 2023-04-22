इंडियन आवाज़     22 Apr 2023 07:59:18      انڈین آواز
Rahul Gandhi Vacates Govt Bungalow; says’ Paying The Price For Speaking Truth’

AMN / NEW DELHI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today vacated his official bungalow and said that he was paying the price for speaking the truth about the government, a view also expressed by Priyanka Gandhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi vacated his official bungalow on Saturday, nearly a month after he was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP after a conviction in the 2019 Modi surname defamation case. He alleged that he was paying the price for speaking the truth. When asked if he wanted to retain the bungalow, the former Wayanad MP said he did not wish to do so as Indians gave him that house for 19 years. His sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also shared similar views.  

Previously, Rahul Gandhi was asked to vacate the government bungalow allotted to him by April 22 following his disqualification as Wayanad MP after a Surat court convicted him in the 2019 ‘Modi surname’ remark case. 

“People of India gave this house to me for 19 years and I want to thank them. This is the price for speaking the truth and I am ready to pay that price,” Rahul said. He also mentioned that he will stay at his mother Sonia Gandhi’s residence at 10, Janpath, for some time and will continue to raise issues.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared similar sentiments as she said: “Whatever my brother is saying is true. He spoke the truth about the government for which he is facing all this. But he is very brave, he is not afraid. He will continue his struggle.”

