Rahul Gandhi Vacates Govt Bungalow; says’ Paying The Price For Speaking Truth’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today vacated his official bungalow and said that he was paying the price for speaking the truth about the government, a view also expressed by Priyanka Gandhi.

Previously, Rahul Gandhi was asked to vacate the government bungalow allotted to him by April 22 following his disqualification as Wayanad MP after a Surat court convicted him in the 2019 ‘Modi surname’ remark case.

“People of India gave this house to me for 19 years and I want to thank them. This is the price for speaking the truth and I am ready to pay that price,” Rahul said. He also mentioned that he will stay at his mother Sonia Gandhi’s residence at 10, Janpath, for some time and will continue to raise issues.

राहुल गांधी इतिहास लिख रहे हैं. हमारी आने वाली नस्लें इस आदमी के बारे में पढ़ेंगी कि कैसे जब अधिकतर लोग किसी न किसी वजह से चुप बैठे थे तो एक गांधी अपना सब कुछ गँवा कर एक तानाशाह के सामने डटकर खड़ा था.



आज राहुल गांधी ने अपना सरकारी आवास ख़ाली कर दिया जहाँ पर वह 19 साल से सांसद…

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared similar sentiments as she said: “Whatever my brother is saying is true. He spoke the truth about the government for which he is facing all this. But he is very brave, he is not afraid. He will continue his struggle.”