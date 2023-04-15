इंडियन आवाज़     15 Apr 2023 03:07:39      انڈین آواز
Rahul Gandhi to Launch Jai Bharat Satyagraha Yatra in Karnataka

file photo..

Staff Reporter

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will launch Jai Bharat Satyagraha Yatra in Kolar tomorrow Sunday. It was here in 2019 that Rahul Gandhi had made a remark on the Modi surname and lost his Lok Sabha membership in a defamation case against him in the Surat court recently.

According to the Congress sources, Rahul Gandhi will be arriving at Kolar at 11.00 am and address the Yatra.
 Several Congress leaders including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, General Secretary in Charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC Chief D K Shivakumar, and legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah are participating in the event tomorrow. After the Kolar event, Rahul Gandhi will inaugurate the newly constructed Indira Gandhi Bhavan in Bengaluru in the evening.

