02 Feb 2023
Rahul Gandhi terms Union Budget as ‘Mitr Kaal Budget’ having no Roadmap to Build India’s Future

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed the Union Budget for 2023-24 ‘Mitr Kaal’ Budget. This Budget proves the government has no roadmap to build India’s future, Rahul Gandhi said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today slammed union government over the Budget, claiming that it was a ‘Mitr Kaal’ Budget which does not do anything to tackle unemployment, inflation or inequality.

Rahul Gandhi claimed that Budget 2023-24 proved that the Narendra Modi-led government has no roadmap to build India’s future.

He further attacked the government, alleging that the wealth owned by the top 1 per cent richest people in India constituted over 40 per cent of the total wealth in the country, while the bottom 50 per cent Indians contributed 64 percent of the total GST collected.

“‘Mitr Kaal’ Budget has: No vision to create jobs; no plan to tackle mehngai; no intent to stem inequality. 1% richest own 40% wealth, 50% poorest pay 64% of GST, 42% youth are unemployed- yet, PM doesn’t care! This Budget proves government has no roadmap to build India’s future,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Mitr Kaal’ jibe was in response to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying that this was the first Budget in ‘Amrit Kaal’.

“This is the first budget in Amrit Kaal, this budget hopes to build on the foundation laid in the previous budget and the blueprint laid for India@100, we envision a prosperous and inclusive India in which the fruits of development reach all,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget 2023 speech on Wednesday.

