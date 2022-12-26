heater
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Dec 2022 10:52:32      انڈین آواز

Rahul Gandhi Invites Akhilesh, Mayawati to join Bharat Jodo Yatra

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has invited Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and Jayant Singh of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY).

Accodring to sources a formal letter has been sent to these leaders the Congress party but its not clear that whether these leaders have given consent or not.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will resume from January 3 from Ghaziabad in UP and it is said that Congress wants all like-minded parties to participate in the yatra.

Earlier, many non-Congress leaders and celebrities including actor and politician Kamal Haasan joined the yatra on Saturday.

As the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi on Saturday, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked BJP and RSS, saying that their policies are to spread hate but the common people want harmony.

“The policies of the BJP and RSS are to spread fear and hatred, we will not allow it. I have opened a shop of love in the hatred market,” he said.

After reaching the Red Fort on Saturday, the yatra has taken a break till January 3, 2023.

During the the nine-day break, the containers will be repaired and prepared for the harsh winter in the north, according to Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh.

“Also, many yatris will be able to spend time with their families after almost four months. The journey will resume on January 3,” he had said earlier this week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم مودی نے کووڈ-19 کے خلاف سخت نگرانی کا مشورہ دیا۔ COVID -19

وزیر اعظم نے ملک میں کووڈ۔اُنیس کی صورتحال کا جائزہ لینے کیل ...

نئی تحقیق: دنیا کی سب سے طاقت ور ریڈیو دوربین

دنیا کی سب سے طاقت ور ریڈیو دوربین آسٹریلیا کے ایک دور افتا ...

نئی طرز کی دوا کے استعمال سے ناقابل علاج کینسر کو ختم کیا.. CANCER CURE

برطانیہ کے ایک اسپتال میں نئی طرز کی دوا کا پہلی بار استعمال ...

MARQUEE

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant to reach its full capacity of 6000 megawatt by 2027

AMN Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is expected to reach its full capacity of six thousand megawatt by 2027. ...

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

@Powered By: Logicsart