Rahul Gandhi enjoys Sharbat-e-Mohabbat in streets of Jama Masjid Delhi

AMN / Staff Reporter

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Old Delhi on the evening of Tuesday, 18 April. Rahul enjoyed famous Sharbat-e-Mohabbat and other delicacies in the streets near Jama Masjid. Hundreds of local people cheered seeing him with them.

Rahul reached these places like a common man. The enthusiasm of the people around him was very much visible. Some people in the crowd started clicking photos and shooting videos of Gandhi, while some even requested to take selfies with him. He was among the people in a very simple way in a blue T-shirt and a light white beard. Meanwhile, someone shook hands with him and someone was seen speaking his heart.

Later Rahul Gandhi also visited Bengali Market and had a taste of famous Chatt there