Rahul Gandhi defamation case: Surat court grants bail to him, next hearing on April 13

Disqualified Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was granted bail in a 2019 defamation case by a Surat court, till April 13, when the case will be heard again. His appeal against the said conviction will be heard by the court on May 3.

Rahul appeared in the court today and filed an appeal against his March 23 conviction. The said case was filed against him by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi for questioning as to how “all thieves have the common surname, Modi?”.

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju stepped up the attack on Rahul Gandhi as the Congress leader arrived in Surat along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party veterans to appeal against his conviction in the 2019 defamation case. Rijiju said that Rahul Gandhi had secured an exemption from appearing in the court when the hearing was on and was now “taking a procession…when personal appearance is not needed.”

Rahul Gandhi filed an appeal in the sessions court in Surat challenging his conviction and sentencing by a lower court in the criminal defamation case over the “Modi surname” remark, hoping to overturn a judgement that resulted in his expulsion from parliament. His legal team filed appeal no. 254/2023 before he reached the court and sought bail.

The court accepted his petition and posted it for hearing on April 13. He was also granted interim bail till the next date of hearing.

Earlier today, the 52-year-old Congress leader reached Surat via a scheduled commercial flight along with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. He was received at the Surat airport by Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot before they left for the sessions court.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) targeted Gandhi for what the Congress said was a “symbol of support”, calling it a “drama” and a “childish attempt to bring pressure on the appellate court.”

“My point is very simple — why the Congress party is trying to put this kind of undue pressure on the judiciary? There are means and ways to deal with judicial matters. But is this the way?” Rijiju asked while talking to reporters in the Parliament House complex in New Delhi.