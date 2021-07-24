Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over ‘backtracks’ on vaccination deadline

WEB DESK

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre over its response to the deadline of the COVID vaccination drive in the country calling it a “classic case of the missing spine”.

Taking Twitter, the former Congress president shared a news report about the Central government’s response in the parliament regarding the completion of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country. “People’s lives on the line, GOI admits no timeline, Classic case of missing spine. #WhereAreVaccines (sic),” he tweeted.

His remarks came a day after the Modi government told the Lok Sabha that no fixed timeline can be indicated now for the completion of the vaccination drive in view of the dynamic and evolving nature of the pandemic but it is expected all beneficiaries aged 18 years and above will be inoculated by December this year.

However, the Centre had also asserted that the pace of the COVID vaccination across India is amongst the fastest in the world.

Earlier in May, former Union minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar had asserted that India’s vaccination will be completed before the end of 2021.

The Centre’s position on the pace of the vaccination drive against COVID-19 in the country was spelt out by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

An identical reply was given by his deputy Bharati Pravin Pawar in the Lower House in response to a question by Rahul Gandhi and TMC’s Mala Roy whether the government proposes to complete the exercise of full COVID vaccination of all adults by the end of the year.