Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate bungalow after disqualification as MP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was given a notice to vacate his official bungalow in New Delhi after disqualification as an MP. According to rules, he will have to vacate his official bungalow within a month from the date of the disqualification order. 

AMN / WEB DESK

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been asked to vacate his official bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi by April 22. The Lok Sabha Housing Committee on Monday issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi to vacate the government-allotted bungalow.

Rahul Gandhi was allotted the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow after his election as a Lok Sabha MP in 2004.

Last week, the Lok Sabha Secretariat disqualified him as an MP, effective March 23, after he was sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

Giving immediate bail, the court allowed the former Congress president 30 days to appeal in a higher court. But Rahul Gandhi would not be able to contest elections for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction and sentence.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had to vacate her official Lodhi Estate bungalow in July 2020 as she was no longer eligible for it after her security cover was downgraded.

The Congress party has said it would fight the conviction and disqualification of Rahul Gandhi politically and legally.

مرکز نے ریاستوں کو کووڈ کے معاملات میں چوکس رہنے میں کسی قسم کی لاپرواہی کے خلاف خبردار کیا ہے۔

کووڈ19- کیلئے تیاریوں کا جائزہ لینے کی خاطر صحت کے مرکزی سیکری ...


’من کی بات‘ کے 99ویں ایپی سوڈ میں وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

میرے پیارے ہم وطنو، ’من کی بات‘ میں آپ سبھی کا ایک بار پھر بہ ...

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی کو لوک سبھا کی رکنیت سے نا اہل قرار دیا گیا

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی کو گجرات کی ایک عدالت کے ذریعے مجرم ...

