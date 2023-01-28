इंडियन आवाज़     28 Jan 2023 12:40:51      انڈین آواز
Radhika Madan’s new film ‘Rumi Ki Sharafat’ starts filming

AMN / WEB DESK

Actor Radhika Madan has begun her new feature film, titled “Rumi Ki Sharafat”. Madan, shared her excitement of commencing shoot of the new film on Instagram alongside a picture of her holding the clapboard.

The upcoming movie will mark the actor’s yet another collaboration with Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. She previously starred in the studio’s 2020 film “Angrezi Medium” and “Shiddat”, which released in 2021.

“Rumi Ki Sharafat” is directed by noted ad filmmaker Prashant Bhagya. “The madness begins! Can’t wait for you guys to meet Rumi! #rumikisharafat,” she captioned the post.

The plot details and other cast members are yet to be announced.

Madan was most recently seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s crime caper “Kuttey”, alongside the likes of Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma and Kumud Mishra.

Her upcoming projects include director Homi Adajania’s untitled web series and four films — “Kachhey Limbu” with Rajat Barmecha, Sudhanshu Saria’s “Sanaa”, Hindi remake of “Soorarai Pottru” with Akshay Kumar, and “Happy Teacher’s Day”, co-starring Nimrit Kaur.

