FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 Sep 2022 03:36:42      انڈین آواز

Queen Elizabeth II appoints Liz Truss as the next Prime Minister of Britain

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

UK’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was appointed as the next Prime Minister of Britain by Queen Elizabeth II at the Balmoral estate in Scotland. The appointment was made shortly after outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met the monarch to formally offer his resignation.

Liz Truss takes office a day after Britain’s conservative party’s over one lakh seventy thousand members elected her as their leader in a tough race against Indian-origin former chancellor Rishi Sunak.

In her victory speech on Monday, the incoming Prime Minister Truss promised to deliver on the economy, the energy crisis and the overstretched health care system as the country faces major crises on these fronts, especially owing to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the Covid pandemic.

Breaking with tradition, this is the first time in Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign that the handover of power is taking place at Balmoral, rather than Buckingham Palace in London. The change in the location of the ceremony sparked rumours over the health of the 96-year-old Queen.

Earlier in the day, UK’s Outgoing Prime Minister bade farewell to 10 Downing Street, the official residence of the British Prime Minister. Speaking to the media outside his residence, Mr. Johnson highlighted the fuel and energy crisis due to the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict and expressed confidence that the new government would continue extending support to the people in overcoming the crisis. Calling upon his conservative party members to leave aside politics, he urged them to stand with Ms. Truss to overcome what he described as tough times for the economy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Durand Football: Rajasthan United beat Indian Navy to qualify for quarter finals

Harpal Singh Bedi Two goals in late second half enabled Rajasthan United beat Indian Navy 2-0 to qualify fo ...

Top professionals for J&K Open as Professional Golf makes debut in Jammu

Harpal Singh Bedi Jammu, the winter capital of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, is the new venue o ...

Leh Cycling World Cup: German cyclists stand first in both men,women categories

AMN In the Leh Edition of UCI MTB Eliminator World Cup, German cyclists stood first in both men and women c ...

خبرنامہ

پاکستان میں سیلاب: اقوامِ متحدہ نے 16 کروڑ ڈالر ہنگامی امداد کی اپیل کر دی

WEB DESK اقوامِ متحدہ نے پاکستان میں سیلاب کی تباہ کاریوں سے نم ...

نوئیڈا میں چالیس منزلہ ٹوئین ٹاور کو، تعمیراتی قوانین کی خلاف ورزی کی وجہ سے منہدم کر دیا گیا

سپریم کورٹ کی ہدایت کے بعد اتر پردیش کے گوتم بدھ نگر ضلع میں آ ...

ایک لاکھ سے زیادہ گاؤں نے خود کو کھلے میں رفع حاجت سے پاک قرار دیا ہے

ایک لاکھ سے زیادہ گاؤں نے خود کو کھلے میں رفع حاجت سےپاکODF Plus ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart