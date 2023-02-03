Quad Senior Cyber Group of Australia, India, Japan & US reaffirms commitment to advance free & open Indo-Pacific

The Quad Senior Cyber Group of Australia, India, Japan and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific which is inclusive and resilient.

The group met on the 30th and 31st of January in New Delhi, to advance the positive agenda with Quad partners on securing cyberspace and the international digital economy including regional partners in the Indo-Pacific.

The Group also asked its regional partners to adopt best practices and strengthen the security of their products and preventive measures to guard against malicious cyber-attacks. It advised to conduct a Quad Cyber Challenge which is a campaign to raise awareness to improve cyber security within the member countries.



In a statement, The White House has said, the Group also discussed the importance of utilizing trusted vendors in telecommunications infrastructure as part of a shared commitment to promote safe, resilient networks and technologies among the partner countries.

During the meeting, the Group also endorsed the Counter Ransomware Initiative (CRI) efforts to drive international cooperation and joint action to tackle ransomware including through information and intelligence exchanges.