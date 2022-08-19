FreeCurrencyRates.com

Quad is most prominent platform to address contemporary challenges in Indo-Pacific: Jaishankar

AMN / Bangkok

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that the entire Indo-Pacific region will benefit from Quad. He said any reservations to activities of the four-nation bloc of India, US, Japan and Australia is possibly a unilateralist opposition to a collective and cooperative endeavours.

Speaking at the prestigious Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok on Thursday on the ‘India’s Vision of the Indo-Pacific’, Dr. Jaishankar said the Quad is the most prominent plurilateral platform that addresses contemporary challenges and opportunities in the Indo-Pacific. He said it has been meeting at the highest level in recent years and the Quad had a summit in Tokyo a few months ago. Dr. Jaishankar said the energies of the Quad, are directed at a very broad range of activities. They range from maritime safety and security, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, cyber security, critical and emerging technologies and connectivity to education, health and even space cooperation. The External Affairs Minister said that the role of the Quad in the delivery of public goods can also be very significant. He said that they are confident that the entire Indo-Pacific region will benefit from its activities and that is validated by the growing recognition of its importance in the international community.

