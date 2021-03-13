Quad countries are united by democratic values, says PM Modi

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Quad countries were united by democratic values, and commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

Speaking at the First Quad Leaders’ Virtual Summit this evening, Mr. Modi said the agenda – covering areas like vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies – makes the Quad a force for global good. He said he sees this positive vision as an extension of India’s ancient philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which regards the world as one family. Mr. Modi added that Quad countries will work together, closer than ever before for advancing shared values and promoting a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

Mr Modi along with US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga participated in the virtual summit.

Briefing media after the Summit, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the four countries have agreed to a plan to pool their financial resources, manufacturing capabilities and logistical strengths so as to ramp up the manufacture and distribution of the COVID 19 vaccines in the Indo Pacific region. He said this is a special initiative designed to mitigate the impact of COVID 19 among countries in the Indo-Pacific.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Modi emphasised that the Quad is a partnership for global grouping. The summit saw the Quad leaders adopt a positive agenda and vision focusing on contemporary issues such as vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies. Mr. Shringla said the fact that the four countries upgraded the Quad conversation to the apex level is by itself the most significant outcome. He said it highlights the importance of international cooperation to address global challenges. The Summit was hosted by the US and it was President Biden’s first plurilateral engagement. He said the Summit provided opportunity for a detailed exchange with President Biden and the other Quad leaders.

At the meeting, the four countries emphasised their commitment to the principles that unite them, shared belief in democracy, pluralism, and market-based economic principles. The Foreign Secretary said all four countries are committed to a free, open inclusive, and rules-based Indo Pacific region. The discussions also extended to post-pandemic recovery, resilient supply chains and maritime security.