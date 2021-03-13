Railways surpasses last year’s total Cumulative freight loading despite COVID challenges
Mera Ration Mobile App for migratory ration card holders launched
Uttarakhand: 11 ministers inducted into Tirath Singh Rawat cabinet
Filing of nominations begins for 3rd phase of elections in WB, Assam and single phase elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     13 Mar 2021 05:32:05      انڈین آواز

Quad countries are united by democratic values, says PM Modi

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Quad countries were united by democratic values, and commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

Speaking at the First Quad Leaders’ Virtual Summit this evening, Mr. Modi said the agenda – covering areas like vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies – makes the Quad a force for global good. He said he sees this positive vision as an extension of India’s ancient philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which regards the world as one family. Mr. Modi added that Quad countries will work together, closer than ever before for advancing shared values and promoting a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

Mr Modi along with US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga participated in the virtual summit.

Briefing media after the Summit, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the four countries have agreed to a plan to pool their financial resources, manufacturing capabilities and logistical strengths so as to ramp up the manufacture and distribution of the COVID 19 vaccines in the Indo Pacific region. He said this is a special initiative designed to mitigate the impact of COVID 19 among countries in the Indo-Pacific.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Modi emphasised that the Quad is a partnership for global grouping. The summit saw the Quad leaders adopt a positive agenda and vision focusing on contemporary issues such as vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies. Mr. Shringla said the fact that the four countries upgraded the Quad conversation to the apex level is by itself the most significant outcome. He said it highlights the importance of international cooperation to address global challenges. The Summit was hosted by the US and it was President Biden’s first plurilateral engagement. He said the Summit provided opportunity for a detailed exchange with President Biden and the other Quad leaders.

At the meeting, the four countries emphasised their commitment to the principles that unite them, shared belief in democracy, pluralism, and market-based economic principles. The Foreign Secretary said all four countries are committed to a free, open inclusive, and rules-based Indo Pacific region. The discussions also extended to post-pandemic recovery, resilient supply chains and maritime security.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Golf; Jahanvi leads the field younger sister Hitaashee, is her close rival in 5th leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Gurugram, 11 March : Jahanvi Bakshi carded shot 3-under 69 in her second round and with a ...

Boxing; Vijender to feature on pay per view for the first time

Harpal Singh Bedi    New Delhi,  11 March : Indian boxing's poster boy Vijender Singh  is ...

خبرنامہ

وزیراعظم نے بھارت کو بنگلہ دیش سے ملانے والے میتری سیتو کا افتتاح کیا

وزیر اعظم نریندرمودی نے ویڈیو کانفرنسنگ کے ذریعے بھارت اور ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے گیارہ جلدوں پر مشتمل، شریمد بھاگوت گیتا نسخے کا اجرا کیا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج نئی دلی کے لوک کلیان مارگ پر ...

ہندوستان کو’آتم نربھر بھارت‘ نہیں بلکہ غیر ملکی سرمایہ کی ضرورت ہے

مہیر شرما گزشتہ ایک سال کے دوران اگر کسی بات نے گھریلو اور غ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz