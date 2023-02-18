इंडियन आवाज़     18 Feb 2023 01:34:06      انڈین آواز
Qatar lifts ban on import of frozen seafood from India: Govt

WEB DESK

Ministry of Commerce and Industry said that Qatar has lifted its temporary ban on the import of frozen seafood from India. However, restrictions will continue on the export of chilled seafood. The decision of Qatar’s Government is paving the way for enhanced export and improved bilateral relations with the West Asian country.

Fish Farmers Producers Organizations (FFPOs)

The ban was imposed in November last year, just ahead of the FIFA World Cup following the alleged detection of Vibrio cholera from a few consignments from India. The Qatar authorities informed India that the ban was temporary owing to a lack of sufficient testing laboratories in their country in the run-up to the football event.

The Department of Commerce with Embassy of India in Qatar had since been making constant efforts to resolve the issue.

