इंडियन आवाज़     06 Jun 2022 04:36:15      انڈین آواز

Qatar, Kuwait summon Indian envoy over BJP leaders’ remarks on Prophet

Qatar issued a summons to the Indian envoy, Deepak Mittal, over the comments made by BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal against the Prophet Muhammad.

AMN / WEB DESK

Kuwait has joined Qatar in denouncing “the statements made by an official in the ruling party against the Holy Prophet”, the country’s foreign office said in a tweet in Arabic, and summoned the ambassador, Sibi George.

“The State of Kuwait summons the Ambassador of the Republic of India and hands him a protest note in which it completely rejects and denounces the statements made by an official in the ruling party against the Holy Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him,” the tweet read.

This comes hours after Qatar issued a summons to the Indian envoy, Deepak Mittal, over the comments made by BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal against the Prophet Muhammad. Qatar’s foreign affairs ministry also handed over an official statement noting Qatar’s total rejection and condemnation of the remarks by an official in the ruling party in India against the Prophet Muhammad.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Ambassador of the Republic of India to the State of Kuwait, where he met with the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Asian Affairs, who handed him an official protest note expressing the State of Kuwait’s categorical rejection and condemnation of the offensive statements of the Holy Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him, and Islam and Muslims issued by one of the officials in the ruling party,” an official release said.

“While the State of Kuwait welcomes the statement issued by the ruling party in India, during which it announced the suspension of the aforementioned official from carrying out his duties and activities in the party because of these offensive statements, it demands a public apology for those hostile statements, the continuation of which without deterrence or punishment will constitute to increasing aspects of extremism and hatred and undermining elements of moderation, noting that issuing such statements reflects a clear ignorance of the message of peace and tolerance of our Islamic religion, and the great role Islam has played in building civilizations in all countries of the world, including India,” the ministry, in the official statement, explained.

Controversial remarks do not reflect the views of the Indian government


In response, the spokesperson of the Indian Embassy in Kuwait issued a statement saying the Ambassador had conveyed to Kuwait’s Foreign Office that the controversial remarks do not reflect the views of the Indian government. “These are the views of fringe elements,” the statement said.

“Vested interests that are against India-Kuwait relations have been inciting the people using these derogatory comments. We should work together against such mischievous elements who aim to undercut the strength of our bilateral ties,” it said.

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں اقلیتوں پر حملوں میں اضافہ ہوا ہے، امریکی محکمہ خارجہ

بھارت فطری طور پر تکثیریت پر مبنی سماج ہونے کے ناطے مذہبی آزا ...

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

دہلی: چار منزلہ عمارت میں زبردست آگ، 27 افراد زندہ جل گئے، این ڈی آر ایف بچاؤ میں مصروف

ویب ڈیسک جمعہ کی شام مغربی دہلی میں منڈکا میٹرو اسٹیشن کے ق ...

