इंडियन आवाज़     14 Apr 2023 05:45:59      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Qatar and Bahrain announces to resume their diplomatic ties after over 2 years

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Qatar and Bahrain have announced that they will resume their diplomatic ties after over two years since the Arab boycott of Qatar was lifted. In January 2021, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt ended a three and half year embargo of Qatar, but all except Bahrain had already restored travel and trade links in 2021. The decision to resume diplomatic relations was made during the second meeting of the Bahraini-Qatari Follow-up Committee held at the headquarters of the GCC General Secretariat in the Saudi capital. The UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Shaikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, welcomed the agreement and emphasized its importance in supporting joint Gulf action for the brighter future of GCC countries. The decision has been positively received by foreign ministries from other GCC countries, the Arab League, the United States, and Russia.

The AlUla Declaration, which was signed on January 5, 2021, marked the conclusion of the Gulf Cooperation Council summit held in AlUla, Saudi Arabia. It resolved the dispute with Qatar and called for unity and the strengthening of relations among GCC countries. The declaration also affirmed the GCC member states’ commitment to achieving coordination and integration in all fields to eventually form a union of states. Earlier this month, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar held their fourth joint meeting in Abu Dhabi to follow up on the implementation of the AlUla Declaration.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

Jamaat Welcomes SC verdict revoking ban on Media One ….

Staff Reporter / New Delhi Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court of India whic ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India’s strategy against COVID-19 more effective than any other country: Dr Jitendra Singh

Staff Reporter Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has said that India's strategy agai ...

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

@Powered By: Logicsart