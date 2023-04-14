Qatar and Bahrain announces to resume their diplomatic ties after over 2 years

WEB DESK

Qatar and Bahrain have announced that they will resume their diplomatic ties after over two years since the Arab boycott of Qatar was lifted. In January 2021, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt ended a three and half year embargo of Qatar, but all except Bahrain had already restored travel and trade links in 2021. The decision to resume diplomatic relations was made during the second meeting of the Bahraini-Qatari Follow-up Committee held at the headquarters of the GCC General Secretariat in the Saudi capital. The UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Shaikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, welcomed the agreement and emphasized its importance in supporting joint Gulf action for the brighter future of GCC countries. The decision has been positively received by foreign ministries from other GCC countries, the Arab League, the United States, and Russia.

The AlUla Declaration, which was signed on January 5, 2021, marked the conclusion of the Gulf Cooperation Council summit held in AlUla, Saudi Arabia. It resolved the dispute with Qatar and called for unity and the strengthening of relations among GCC countries. The declaration also affirmed the GCC member states’ commitment to achieving coordination and integration in all fields to eventually form a union of states. Earlier this month, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar held their fourth joint meeting in Abu Dhabi to follow up on the implementation of the AlUla Declaration.