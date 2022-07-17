PV Sindhu wins Singapore Open Badminton title

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu has clinched her maiden Women’s Single title of Singapore Open Badminton tournament. The Two-time Olympic medallist defeated Wang Zhi Yi of China, 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 to claim her third title this year. She won Korea Open and Swiss Open earlier this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Sindhu on the victory. In a tweet, Mr Modi said she has yet again demonstrated her exceptional sporting talent and achieved success. He said it is a proud moment for the country and will also give inspiration to the upcoming players.

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also praised PV Sindhu’s performance in the Singapore Open as stunning.