PV Sindhu to be the flag bearer of Indian Contingent at CWG Opening Ceremony

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Two- time Olympic medalist ace shuttler P V Sindhu was on Wednesday named as the flag bearer of the Indian contingent at the opening ceremony of Commonwealth Games at Brimingham

“The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is delighted to announce shuttler PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, as the Flagbearer of Team India at the Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games ” it said in a media release.

Olympic gold medalist Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was to be the flag bearer but he pulled out of the games after suffering an injury during the World Athletics Championships, where he won the silver medal.

The IOA also said that weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and boxer Lovlina Borgohain were considered after Neeraj Chopra’s injury.

“Alongside Sindhu, who medaled at the Rio 2016 Olympics and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, two other highly deserving athletes were considered to be the Flagbearer: weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who are both Olympic medalists,” the statement read.

“A four-member committee, comprising IOA Acting President Anil Khanna, IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta, IOA Treasurer Anandeshwar Panday, and Team India Chef de Mission Rajesh Bhandari, shortlisted the three athletes. Eventually, Khanna and Mehta selected Sindhu as the Flagbearer for the Opening Ceremony,” it further added.

“It’s with great pleasure that we announce PV Sindhu as the Flagbearer for Team India. The other two athletes, Chanu and Borgohain, were immensely deserving, too, but we went ahead with Sindhu because she is a two-time Olympic medallist,” Anil Khanna was quoted as saying.

“The 2022 edition of the Commonwealth Games has the largest contingent of female athletes in the history of the Games, so the IOA sensed fit that we spotlight our commitment to gender equity, in adherence to the spirit of the Olympic Charter, by shortlisting three women athletes for the prestigious role of Team India’s Flagbearer at the Games. We hope that watching Ms Sindhu lead Team India with the Indian flag in her hand at the Opening Ceremony will inspire millions of girls in India to take up sports.”

“We are very happy to select Ms. Sindhu as the Flagbearer for the Opening Ceremony. We extend our congratulations to her and wish her, and the other athletes of Team India, the very best for the Commonwealth Games.” added Mehta

In addition, Rajesh Bhandari, Team India Chef de Mission, announced that a maximum of 164 participants can take part from the Indian contingent in the Parade of Nations in the Opening Ceremony, scheduled for July 28,

. “The count of 164 will include athletes and team officials. The final list will be drawn up by this evening, gauging the availability of the athletes,” said Bhandari.