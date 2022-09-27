Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Putin grants Russian citizenship to former US security contractor Edward Snowden

Russia_ERussian President Vladimir Putin has granted Russian citizenship to former US security contractor Edward Snowden. Snowden is one of 75 foreign nationals listed by the decree as being granted Russian citizenship. The decree was published on an official government website.

Snowden, a former contractor with the US National Security Agency, has been living in Russia since 2013 to escape prosecution in the US after leaking classified documents detailing government surveillance programs. He was granted permanent residency in 2020 and said at the time that he planned to apply for Russian citizenship, without renouncing his US citizenship.

