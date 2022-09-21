Putin declares partial military mobilization in Russia

Russian president announces decision in televised address to nation

MOSCOW

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced a partial mobilization in Russia.

“I consider it necessary to support the proposal of the Defense Ministry and the General Staff to declare partial mobilization in the Russian Federation,” he said in a televised address to the nation.

Putin added that he had already signed the relevant decree. Mobilization activities have started on Wednesday.

According to the decree published on the Kremlin website, the Russian citizens from 18 and 50 fall under military mobilization, they will be paid as the military personnel serving under contract.

The contracts of the professional military personnel will be automatically extended till the end of the mobilization.

People working at the enterprises producing weapons are free from conscription.

Putin accused the West in engaging in “nuclear blackmail” and noted “statements of some high-ranking representatives of the leading Nato states about the possibility of using nuclear weapons of mass destruction against Russia.”

“To those who allow themselves such statements regarding Russia, I want to remind you that our country also has various means of destruction, and for separate components and more modern than those of Nato countries and when the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, to protect Russia and our people, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal,” Putin said.

He added: “It’s not a bluff.”

Putin said he has signed a decree on the partial mobilisation, which is due to start on Wednesday.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in a televised interview Wednesday that only those with relevant combat and service experience will be mobilised. Shoigu also said that 5,937 Russian soldiers have died in the Ukraine conflict, far lower than Western estimates that Russia has lost tens of thousands. Putin said the decision to partially mobilise was “fully adequate to the threats we face, namely to protect our homeland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity, to ensure the security of our people and people in the liberated territories.”