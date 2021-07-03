Pushkar Singh Dhami to be new CM of Uttarakhand

AMN / WEB DESK

Pushkar Singh Dhami has been elected as new Leader of BJP Legislative Party in Uttarakhand. Dhami, 45 is an MLA from khatima Assembly Constituency of Udham Singh Nagar district.

About 57 BJP MLAs of the state met at the party headquarters in Dehradun today to choose the next CM of the state, which is scheduled to go to the elections next year.

According to reports, the 45-year-old MLA from the Khatima constituency of the Udham Singh Nagar district has never held a ministerial position in the state cabinet. The two-time MLA has a strong sway among the youth as he remained the president of the BJP youth wing in the state. By profession, Pushkar Singh Dhami is an advocate. Pushkar Dhami is also believed to be close to Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the present governor of Maharashtra, who also served as the chief minister of Uttarakhand for a very short stint. Pushkar Singh Dhami served as the officer on special duty when Koshyari was the CM. Dhami is also reportedly close to defence minister Rajnath Singh.