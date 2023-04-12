Punjab Vigilance Bureau summons Ex CM Charanjit Singh Channi in alleged disproportionate assets case

AMN / WEB DESK

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi has been summoned by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau for questioning in an alleged disproportionate assets case. He has been asked to appear before the Mohali office of the Bureau today.

The Vigilance Bureau has been probing allegations that Channi amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Last month, it issued a look-out circular against Channi to prevent him from leaving the country.

This is first time he will be appearing before the bureau.