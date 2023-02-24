इंडियन आवाज़     24 Feb 2023 02:36:12      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Punjab: Radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s supporters clash with police in Ajnala

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image
@Gagan4344

AGENCIES / WEB DESK

Supporters of self-styled Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, belonging to the Waris Panjab De group, went on a rampage in Amritsar on Thursday, storming a police station armed with swords and lathis. They also clashed with the police personnel.

Tension gripped Ajnala border town in Amritsar after hundreds of supporters of Amritpal Singh, head of Waaris Punjab De, clashed with the police at the entrance of the Ajnala police station, protesting against the arrest of one of his associates.

They broke the police barricades and later barged into the police station. Several policemen sustained injuries in the clash.

Later Amritpal reached the spot and held a meeting with the police officials. He demanded the release his supporter Lovepreet Singh currently lodged in judicial custody. He said if the police failed to release his supporter and cancel the FIR, they would put up a permanent dharna at the police station.

Hundreds of supporters carrying tradition weapons also indulged in sloganeering.

Though heavy police was deputed at the spot and on the route towards Ajnala police station, hundreds of followers of Amritpal from different parts of Punjab managed to converge at the spot.

A case was registered against Amritpal, a self-styled preacher, and his supporters for allegedly kidnapping and thrashing Varinder Singh, a resident of Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar district. Amritpal had announced to stage a protest at Ajnala police station terming the case as false.

The police had arrested one of his supporters Lovepreet Singh Toofan of Tibri in Gurdaspur, who was later sent to judicial custody.

Police agrees to release Lovepreet Singh

Meanwhile, followng the protest dharna at the Ajnala police station, senior police authorities agreed to release Lovepreet Singh on Friday.

The police have formed a SIT to probe into the FIR registered against Amritpal Singh and his supporters at Ajnala police station.

Senior police officials, including Police Commissioner Amritsar, Jaskaran Singh, IG border range Mohnish Chawla and SSP Amritsar rural Satinder Singh held a meeting with Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh’s supporters at Ajnala police station.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سونےکی اسمگلنگ کے گروہ کا پردہ فاش- Gold Smuggling racket

ڈائریکٹوریٹ آف ریونیو انٹیلی جنس (ڈی آر آئی) نے نیپال کی سرحد ...

ترکیہ میں زلزلے کے بعد 15 لاکھ افراد بے گھر: یو این ماہرین

ترکیہ میں 6 فروری کو آنے والے زلزلے سے ہلاکتوں کی تعداد 41,000 س ...

یوکرین پر روسی حملے میں ہوئی ہلاکتوں پر انسانی حقوق چیف کو افسوس

یوکرین پر روس کے حملے کو ایک سال مکمل ہونے پر انسانی حقوق سے م ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says Govt

AMN / WEB DESKAn income Tax Department survey on BBC has revealed that despite substantial consumption of cont ...

BBC reacts to income tax ‘survey’ at Delhi, Mumbai offices: ‘We hope to have…’

Opposition parties slam govt over IT survey AMN / WEB DESK The BBC News said on Tuesday said that it ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Serum Institute to establish centre of excellence for Infectious Diseases & Pandemic Preparedness in Hyderabad

AMN Serum Institute of India has announced the establishment of a Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla Centre of Excellence ...

Govt to set up north India’s first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village in Haryana

AMN / WEB DESK The government is going to set up north India's first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart