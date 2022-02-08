Punjab Polls: BSP president Mayawati criticizes opposition parties says, all are anti scheduled caste

AMN

Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati today addressed an election rally at Nawanshahr in Punjab and sought votes for SAD-BSP alliance. Addressing a rally, she alleged that Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and all other parties are anti-scheduled castes. She said that by projecting Charanjit Singh Channi as CM face, Congress is only trying to grab power in Punjab.

She said that Congress has been rejected throughout the country due to its anti people and anti-SC community policies. She said, if the SAD-BSP alliance comes to power in Punjab, Sukhbir Singh Badal will be CM.

Remembering Kanshi Ram and Bhim Rao Ambedkar Mayawati said, BSP is working to fulfill their dreams. SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal also addressed the rally. He said that if their alliance comes to power, development project at Khuralgarh, the land which was visited by Guru Ravidas, will be restarted which was stalled by present Congress government.