Punjab Police launches massive crackdown against Waris Punjab De activists; 78 arrested

AMN / WEB DESK

Punjab Police on Saturday launched a massive state-wide Cordon And Search Operations (CASO) in the State against elements of Waris Punjab De (WPD) against whom several criminal cases stand registered. During the operation, a total of 78 persons have been arrested so far, while, several others have been detained for questioning. Divulging more details, official spokesperson of Punjab Police said yesterday that several activities of WPD were intercepted by the Police at the Shahkot-Malsian Road in Jalandhar district and seven persons were arrested on the spot. Several others including Amritpal Singh are on the run and a massive manhunt has been launched to nab them, he added.

During the State-wide operation, nine weapons, including one .315 bore rifle, seven rifles of 12 bore, one revolver, and 373 live cartridges of different calibers have been recovered so far. The Spokesperson informed that WPD elements are involved in four criminal cases relating to spreading disharmony among classes, attempting to murder, attacking police persons, and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duties of public servants. Case FIR No. 39 dated 24-02-2023 stands registered against WPD elements for the attack on Ajnala Police Station, he added.

Meanwhile, all the citizens are requested not to pay heed to fake news and rumours. The situation in the State is completely stable. All persons indulging in mischievous activities for disturbing peace and harmony in the state shall be dealt with strictly.