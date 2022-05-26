Punjab Police arrest gangster Lovejeet Singh Love along with his four accomplices

AMN

Punjab Police today arrested gangster Lovejeet Singh Love along with his four accomplices and recovered arms and ammunition from him.

The SAS Nagar district SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said that Lovejeet Singh is an accomplice of gangster Lakhveer Singh Landa and they were involved in cases of extortion, murder, etc.

He said that 7 automatic pistols, one magazine of AK 47 rifle, 45 live cartridges and two vehicles have been recovered from them. The SSP said that during initial interrogation, they have pleaded guilty to their involvement in various crimes.