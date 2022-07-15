FreeCurrencyRates.com

Punjab Police arrest 13 more associates of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

AGENCIES

Punjab Police have arrested 13 more associates including nine sharpshooters of an inter-state gang backed by Gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Harwinder Rinda. Giving this information, Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said in Chandigarh today that the Jalandhar Rural Police chased down accused persons after a two-week-long operation led by special teams. Mr. Gill said, those arrested have been identified as Avtar Mangal, Jobanpreet, Akashdeep, Harpreet alias Kaka, Arashdeep, Lovjit, and Resham alias Bao, all residents of Tarn Taran; Gurpreet alias Ghumma Shooter, Bobby alias Baba and Sonu alias Pula of Ferozepur; Gurpreet Gopi and Harman Kalsi of Jalandhar and Balwinder Billa of Kapurthala. The Police have also recovered 13 sophisticated weapons along with 18 cartridges from their possession.

The IGP said that after the arrest of 11 members of the gang on the 29th of June, the Jalandhar Rural Police were working on some leads to arrest the remaining associates of this gang. All the arrested persons are history-sheeters and are facing cases of heinous crimes in the districts including Ludhiana, Amritsar, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, Jalandhar, Khanna, Mohali and Patiala. He said that the group was active in most districts in Punjab for the last four years and the arrested persons had been involved in crimes including murders, armed dacoity, organized extortion and highway robbery.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Jalandhar Rural) Swapan Sharma said that the Police are now working to identify and nab those persons who had provided harbours, financial and logistic support to the accused persons besides arresting arms suppliers from Madhya Pradesh. More arrests are expected in this case in the near future, he added.

