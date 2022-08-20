FreeCurrencyRates.com

Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh

AMN / WEB DESK

Punjab and Haryana on Saturday finally agreed to name Chandigarh International Airport after Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh.

An announcement in this regard was made after a joint meeting between Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann informed about the development through his twitter handle.

The tussle between both the governments had been going on for the past few years.

As Punjab government wanted renaming the civil air terminal complex at the Chandigarh airport as ‘Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh International Airport, Mohali’, the Haryana Government had objected to the word ‘Mohali’.

Earlier Punjab Vidhan Sabha had also passed a resolution to name the airport as ‘Shaheed-E-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh International Airport, Mohali’.

Similarly, the Haryana Vidhan Sabha passed a resolution on renaming the terminal, but with the use of ‘Chandigarh’.

