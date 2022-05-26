FreeCurrencyRates.com

Punjab government to present paperless budget, announces CM Mann

AMN / Chandigarh

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced that his government has decided to present a paperless budget.
The decision was announced ahead of the budget to be presented by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) governmet in Punjab, which came to power in March after winning 92 of the 117 Punjab assembly segments in the 2022 state Assembly elections.

Taking to Twitter, Mann said, “A good news in the name of Punjabis…Our government has decided that this time the budget of the Punjab government will be paperless.”

The move will save Rs 21 lakh of the state exchequer, besides saving 34 tonnes of paper, the chief minister said. He described it as “another” step towards e-governance.

“With this, around Rs 21 lakh of the state exchequer will be saved…34 tonnes paper will be saved… it means it will save 814-834 trees… Another step towards e-Governance,” Mann said in the tweet.

Notably, the Punjab assembly in March had passed a vote-on-account for the first three months — April to June — of the financial year 2022-23.

