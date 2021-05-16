Punjab extends all existing restrictions up to May 31

AMN / CHANDIGARH

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered extension of all the existing restrictions up to May 31, with directions for strict enforcement of all the curbs.

After reviewing the state’s COVID situation at a high-level meeting at Chandigarh today, the Chief Minister said, the restrictions so far had shown results, with some decline in daily positivity rate and cases have come down from around 9000 to 6000 in this period. However he said, there is a need to extend the restrictions due to high positivity rate of 13.1 per cent recorded between May 9 and May 15 and the case fatality rate reaching 2.4 per cent.

He said, the Deputy Commissioners will continue to determine opening of shops in a staggered manner and enforce other restrictions to check spread of Covid, especially in rural areas. The CM said, DCs can also make suitable amendments based on local condition as long as these do not dilute the state’s overall restrictions.

The Chief Minister said, the district authorities shall continue to ensure strict implementation of all the directives of the MHA and state government on Covid appropriate behaviour, including social distancing norms, regulating crowds in market places and public transport, and imposition of penalties prescribed for violation of norms or restrictions.

The Chief Minister also directed the district administrations to investigate complaints of fleecing of patients by some private hospitals, warning that these would be shut down if they continue to indulge in such practices.