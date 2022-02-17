Punjab elections: Congress failed to keep Kartarpur during Partition, says PM

AAP will end ‘inspector raj’ in Punjab if voted to power, says Arvind Kejriwal

WEB DESK

During an election rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the people of Punjab to give at least one chance to the BJP to ensure the state gets an infrastructural push and corruption gets rooted out.

Addressing a rally in the Hindu-dominated Pathankot PM called the AAP a photocopy of the Congress, claiming that both of them had opposed the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and “speak the language of Pakistan” when Indian soldiers show their valour.

The PM also said the Congress had committed a “sin” by failing to keep Kartarpur Sahib, the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, within India’s territory at the time of the Partition.

He said Kartarpur Sahib should have been included in India’s territory as it was just 6-odd km away. The opportunity to include Kartarpur Sahib in India’s territory was missed again during the 1965 and 1971 wars with Pakistan, he said.

Modi said if the government of the day had the guts, it could have told Pakistan (in 1971) that its 90,000 prisoners of war (POWs) would be released only if India got Kartarpur. The PM said it was the NDA government which realised the dreams of thousands of devotees when the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor was built.

“Punjab nu chardi kala vich rakhange” (we will ensure progress in Punjab), said the PM in Punjabi as he appealed to voters to “give the BJP five years in power in the state”. “From 2007 till 2017, we were in power in Punjab but the rule was diluted because we were the junior partners of the Akalis. Give us five years, and we will change the state’s fortunes. We will usher in prosperity, never seen before. Corruption will be weeded out once and for all,” said Modi.

He also raised the sand mining issue, saying the state was being bled of its natural resources by some vested interests. “We will ensure that this blatant loot comes to an end,” he said.

AAP will end ‘inspector raj’ in Punjab

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann paid obeisance at Ravidas temple here today on the Guru Ravidas Jayanti, and prayed for state’s prosperity.

Carrying out a roadshow in an open vehicle, AAP convener Kejriwal promised a grand temple dedicated to Guru Ravidas in New Delhi. “The Delhi Government wishes to build a grand temple of Guru Ravidasji Maharaj, but the Centre has some issues with it. After finding a solution, we will build the temple,” he said.

Kejriwal exhorted the electorate to ensure that the party won at least 80 seats for a “strong government”.

“TV surveys are predicting that the AAP will win 60 to 65 seats. With this mandate, the AAP will form the government. But this is not enough. You (voters) have to strengthen Bhagwant Mann. You have to make a strong government. At least 80 seats should fall in AAP’s kitty. Everyone should vote on February 20. If all vote, the AAP will cross the 80 mark,” he said.

The AAP, meanwhile, made announcements to woo industry in Punjab. Kejriwal and Mann said if the party was voted to power, all necessary steps would be initiated to bring back the industrial units that had shifted to other states. The industry and trade would be a partner in government, they said.

Kejriwal promised to eliminate the “inspector raj” from the state and provide an industry-friendly atmosphere to the business community if voted to power.

“How will industry and trade flourish when the political party in power seeks cuts in profits? So many industrialists complain about the system. In our government, anyone, be it an MLA or a minister, found harassing industrialists will not be spared,” Mann said.