Punjab: Curfew In Patiala After 2 Groups Clash, Police Fire In Air

AGENCIES / Patiala, Punjab

At least 4 persons including two policemen were injured as two groups clash in Patiala during an anti-Khalistan protest march Friday. The police fired in the air to disperse the crowd. A curfew has been imposed in the city from 7 pm today till 6 am Saturday.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called the incident unfortunate and vowed his government would not let anyone create disturbance in the state.

“The incident of clashes in Patiala are deeply unfortunate. I spoke with the DGP (police chief), peace has been restored in the area. We are closely monitoring the situation and will not let anyone create disturbance in the State. Punjab’s peace and harmony is of utmost importance,” Mr Mann said.

Following the clash, the local administration, in exercise of powers conferred under Section 144 of the CrPC, clamped curfew in the district. The curfew will be enforced between 7 pm Friday and 6 am Saturday, it said.

The measure is being taken for the maintenance of peace and law and order, it said.

However, all emergency and essential services shall remain exempted from the order, it added.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney in a message urged people to maintain peace and harmony, saying even if there is a dispute or misunderstanding, it is important to resolve it by dialogue.

She said the present situation is under control and being continuously monitored.

Meanwhile, CM Bhagwant Mann chaired a high-level meeting of senior officers to discuss the incident. The CM reportedly asked the officers not to allow anyone to disturb the hard-earned peace of Punjab. “Do not spare anyone who is found involved in the incident,” Mann directed the officers.

Reiterating his government’s firm commitment for maintaining law and order situation in the state, Mann said: Law and order was prime concern of the state and nobody would be allowed to take law into his own hands.” The Chief Minister directed the DGP to keep close tabs on the current situation.

Earlier in the day, CM Mann in a tweet said, “The incident of clashes in Patiala are deeply unfortunate. I spoke with the DGP, peace has been restored in the area. We are closely monitoring the situation and will not let anyone create disturbance in the State. Punjab’s peace and harmony is of utmost importance.”

The Punjab AAP said that the incident at Patiala is the doing of their political opponents, who were rattled with the breaking of various nexuses by their government. “The government is on its toes dealing effectively with the matter,” said party spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang.

Meanwhile, Patiala Police lodged an FIR against unknown persons under Sections 307, 323, 506, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code. Besides, the police also booked unknown persons under Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.