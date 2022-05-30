FreeCurrencyRates.com

Punjab Congress terms Sidhu Moosewala’s killing a political murder

Party leaders seek dismissal of CM Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government and jail for DGP and Mansa SSP

WEB DESK

Expressing shock and anger over the killing of famous Punjab singer and party leader, Sidhu Moosewala, Punjab Congress leaders have termed it a political murder. The leaders have sought dismissal of the CM Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government and jail for DGP and Mansa SSP.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring condemned the brutal assassination of famous Punjabi singer and party colleague Sidhu Moosewala, saying it is a political murder conceived and executed under a proper conspiracy. “I feel shocked and devastated beyond belief and expression over the loss of my colleague and a promising star in the party,” Warring said in a statement, while holding the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wholly and solely responsible for his murder.

The PCC president said it was just two days ago that Moosewala’s security had been withdrawn by the Punjab government, without assessing his threat perception. “Moosewala was not only a political leader, he was an internationally acclaimed singer who should have been provided extra security,” he said, while asserting that there was a deep-rooted conspiracy behind his murder.

Warring demanded registration of an FIR against the DGP and SSP Mansa not only for the lapse, but for being part of the conspiracy to eliminate Moosewala. He said, when about six months ago, Moosewala was provided security by the Punjab government, it was after specific intelligence inputs. “The DGP and the SSP must be put behind the bars for being part of the conspiracy,” he demanded.

CLP Leader Partap Bajwa said the AAP government should stop tinkering with security of individuals to gain cheap publicity on social media. What was the point of putting the list on social media after withdrawal of their security. “It will be direct responsibility of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. Instead of giving 80 security officials to Kejriwal, 45 to Raghav Chadha, 20 to his sister and 15 to his mother. He should focus on managing the law and order of Punjab,” he said.

