Punjab CM pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, participates in events to mark Hola Mohalla

Published On: By

AMN

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today paid obeisance at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib and participated in the events to mark the starting of the traditional festival of Hola Mohalla.

Bhagwant Mann said that it is a divine experience for him to participate in the starting of this festival which is a symbol of the martial spirit of the Punjabis in general and the Sikh community in particular.

The Chief Minister said huge participation of the people from different walks of life is witnessed on the holy land of Sri Anandpur Sahib during the festival.

He said that with all its humility and enthusiasm the state government is duty-bound to ensure world-class and flawless arrangements for the devotees visiting the holy city during Hola Mohalla.

Bhagwant Mann said that every year pilgrims celebrate this traditional festival with the colors of unity, tolerance, brotherhood and compassion.

