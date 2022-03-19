FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Mar 2022 01:09:00      انڈین آواز

Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann forms Cabinet of 10 ministers.

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Cabinet in its first meeting decides to fill 25 thousand vacancies

Image

AMN / WEB DESK

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today formed his Cabinet. In the first phase, he has included 10 ministers in the Cabinet. The swearing-in ceremony of the ministers was held at Punjab Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh. Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit administered them the oath of office and secrecy. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatrey also joined the swearing-in ceremony.

Those ministers who sworn in today include former opposition leader Harpal Singh Cheema from Dirba, Dr. Baljit Kaur MLA from Malout Harbhajan Singh ETO MLA from Jandiala, Vijay Singla MLA from Mansa, Gurmit Singh Meet Hayer MLA from Barnala, Harjot Singh Bains MLA from Shri Anandpur Sahib, Lal Chand Kataruchak MLA from Bhoa, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal MLA from Ajnala. Lal Jit Singh Bhullar from MLA from Patti and Brahm Shankar Jimpa MLA from Hoshiarpur. Leaving Harpal Singh Cheema and Gurmit Singh Meet Hayer all others are new faces. The Party has tried to keep a balance between all the communities and the Malwa, Majha, and Doaba regions of the state.

Punjab Cabinet today in its first meeting decided to fill 25 thousand vacancies in different departments. The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting held at Chandigarh under the chairmanship of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

After the meeting addressing media, Bhagwant Mann said that 10 thousand posts will be filled in the state police department and 15 thousand civil posts in various other departments. CM said that AAP has promised to fill these posts during the election campaign. He said that the process of notification and advertisement of posts will be completed within a month.

National Convener of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal has congratulated the new Cabinet of Punjab. Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann formed his Cabinet. In the first phase, he has included 10 ministers in the Cabinet. As there is a quota of 17 ministers, the seven ministers will be included later on. The swearing-in ceremony of the ministers was held at Punjab Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh. Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit administered them the oath of office and secrecy.

Image

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

BOXING: BFI names 5- member women’s squad for Asian Games

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, March 14: Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and 2019 Asian ...

Five Indian youth women clinch  gold at Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Harpal  Singh Bedi  It turned out to  be a golden Monday for Indian women pugilists as five of them- ...

Indian boxers win  six gold medals at  Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi  It rained gold for India as six Junior boxers,- Vini, Yakshika , Vidhi, Nikita Chand, S ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart