Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann forms Cabinet of 10 ministers.

Cabinet in its first meeting decides to fill 25 thousand vacancies

AMN / WEB DESK

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today formed his Cabinet. In the first phase, he has included 10 ministers in the Cabinet. The swearing-in ceremony of the ministers was held at Punjab Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh. Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit administered them the oath of office and secrecy. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatrey also joined the swearing-in ceremony.

Those ministers who sworn in today include former opposition leader Harpal Singh Cheema from Dirba, Dr. Baljit Kaur MLA from Malout Harbhajan Singh ETO MLA from Jandiala, Vijay Singla MLA from Mansa, Gurmit Singh Meet Hayer MLA from Barnala, Harjot Singh Bains MLA from Shri Anandpur Sahib, Lal Chand Kataruchak MLA from Bhoa, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal MLA from Ajnala. Lal Jit Singh Bhullar from MLA from Patti and Brahm Shankar Jimpa MLA from Hoshiarpur. Leaving Harpal Singh Cheema and Gurmit Singh Meet Hayer all others are new faces. The Party has tried to keep a balance between all the communities and the Malwa, Majha, and Doaba regions of the state.

Punjab Cabinet today in its first meeting decided to fill 25 thousand vacancies in different departments. The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting held at Chandigarh under the chairmanship of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Chaired the first cabinet meeting. The Punjab cabinet has approved notification of 25,000 job vacancies within one month.



As we promised before the election, jobs opportunities for our Punjab's youth will be the topmost priority of AAP Govt.



pic.twitter.com/rRElBoJxc2 — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 19, 2022

After the meeting addressing media, Bhagwant Mann said that 10 thousand posts will be filled in the state police department and 15 thousand civil posts in various other departments. CM said that AAP has promised to fill these posts during the election campaign. He said that the process of notification and advertisement of posts will be completed within a month.

National Convener of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal has congratulated the new Cabinet of Punjab.