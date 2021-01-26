Republic Day celebrated with patriotic fervour across country & globe
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh condemns violence in Delhi

“Violence will negate the goodwill of peaceful protests”

AMN / CHANDIGARH

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh condemned the violence that broke out at the farmers’ tractor rally in Delhi, and appealed protesters to leave Delhi and return to the borders.

Describing the scenes witnessed in the city as ‘shocking’, Singh said the violence by some elements was unacceptable. “It’ll negate goodwill generated by peacefully protesting farmers. Kisan leaders have disassociated themselves & suspended #TractorRally (sic),” he tweeted.

Amarinder, who had said earlier in the day that his “heart was with the farmers” and that he hoped the parade passed off peacefully, asked the protesters in a tweet to leave Delhi and return to the borders.

He said in a tweet: “Shocking scenes in Delhi. The violence by some elements is unacceptable. It’ll negate the goodwill generated by peacefully protesting farmers. Kisan leaders have disassociated themselves and suspended the Tractor Rally. I urge all genuine farmers to vacate Delhi and return to borders (sic)”.

He had previously appealed to the central government to give in to the farmers’ demands. He also repeated his previous claim that the Centre had deliberately kept Punjab out of the high-powered committee initially as they knew that the voices of protest would rise from here, and declared that “these voices will continue to rise” till the farmers’ interests are secured.

Punjab was included in the committee only after he personally wrote to the Centre on the issue, said the Chief Minister, making it clear that neither he nor his government was ever asked or consulted about the Farm Laws.

Appealing to the Prime Minister to fulfil the demands of the agitating farmers, who are sitting at Delhi’s borders for the past two months, the Chief Minister said the Farm Laws are “completely wrong as they are against federalism since Agriculture is a State subject under Schedule 7 of the Indian Constitution.”

